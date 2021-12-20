Gerald ‘Jay’ Kuhn, 81, Springfield, Missouri

March 3, 1940 - December 16, 2021

Gerald 'Jay' Kuhn age 81 of Springfield, Missouri passed away December 16, 2021 in Springfield. Mass of Christian Burial will be 12 Noon, Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. Rev. Joseph Backowski will officiate and burial with full Military Honors by the Foley American Legion will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30 AM until the time of the service at the church on Wednesday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Gerald Edward Kuhn was born March 3, 1940 in Foley, Minnesota to Eugene and Mildred (Neary) Kuhn. He graduated from Foley High School, class of 1957. He entered into the US Army in 1958 and served honorably. He married Marilyn Linn on June 3, 1960 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in St. Cloud and later divorced. Gerald farmed near Foley and later worked as a carpenter all of his life. He worked construction and lived in various places until his retirement when he moved to Missouri. He enjoyed square dancing and socializing.

He is survived by his children: Allan (Kathy), Annandale; Robyn (Tom) Korin, Princeton; Eugene (Amy), Monticello; Shawn (Nettie), Monticello, ex-wife, Mary Kuhn, Pine River, 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren and a brother, David Kuhn of Foley. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers and sisters: Al, Eugene, Dolores Moeller, Arlene Kosloski and Lois David.