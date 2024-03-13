Gerald J. Schwinden, 88, St. Joseph

December 2, 1935 - March 11, 2024

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2024 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Joseph for Gerald J. Schwinden, age 88, of St. Joseph, who passed away on Monday, March 11, 2024 at Parmly on the Lake Nursing Home in Chisago. Inurnment, with full military honors, will be at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls.

Gerald was born on December 2, 1935 to Jerome and Lorraine (Krippner) Schwinden in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He grew up in St. Cloud and attended St. Cloud Technical High School. At age 17, he enlisted in the United States Army and honorably served his country. He was united in marriage to Eddie Diana Hellickson on November 9, 1963 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Gerald held numerous jobs in the area; working for Lipinski Ambulance as a driver and as a construction laborer where he helped build the 10th Street Dam in St. Cloud, Apollo High School and the Becker and Monticello Power Plants. He would later retire from the St. Scholastica Convent, where he served as the Boiler Operator for many years.

Gerald was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed going fishing and deer hunting. He also enjoyed going to Loso’s Main Street Pub in St. Joseph where he was affectionately known as, “Two Hairs”. He will be remember for his good sense of humor and quick wit.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Eddie; children, Gary (Alexis) of St. Joseph and Sheryl (Bryan) Rocheleau of Cold Spring; grandson, Trent Rocheleau of Cold Spring; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Carol (Vernon) Keller.

A special thank you to the staff of Parmly on the Lake Nursing Home in Chisago and St. Croix Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Gerald.