Gerald J. Plachecki, 92, St. Cloud

June 25, 1932 - March 27, 2025

Gerald “Jerry” John Plachecki, age 92, St. Cloud, MN, died Thursday, March 27, 2025 at the St. Cloud Veterans Administration Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Jerry was born June 25, 1932 in St. Cloud, MN to Frank and Frances (Morgel) Plachecki. He was a 1950 graduate of St. Cloud Technical High School. After graduating Jerry served his country in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953 in Korea and Europe. On May 31, 1955 Jerry married Doris L. Stang at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN. He received a degree from St. Cloud State University in 1956.

Jerry was a commercial banker in the St. Cloud area from 1957 to 1999. He was a member of St. Cloud North Star Masonic Lodge #23, Osman Shrine, Past Potentate of Osman Shrine and Director of the Royal Order of Jesters Court #9. Jerry was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud VFW Post #428 and Waite Park American Legion Post #428. He was co-founder of the St. Cloud Antique Auto Club, served on the St. Cloud District #742 School Board, and was an emeritus member of the Board of Governors Shriners Children’s Twin Cities.

Jerry’s passion was restoring antique cars and was devoted to the Shriners Hospital for Children in the Twin Cities.

Survivors include his son, Frank Plachecki (Cheryl Kelley) of Wayzata, MN; daughter, Rae Plachecki of Sauk Rapids, MN; sister, Donna Mae Warzecha of Melrose, MN; nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Doris on March 5, 2011.

Jerry’s family thank the staff at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center, particularly the staff on 49-1, for the loving care of our father.

Memorials are preferred to the Shriners Children’s Twin Cities