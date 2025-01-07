Gerald (Gary) Mathew Derr, 85, St. Cloud

January 2, 1940 - January 4, 2025

Gerald (Gary) Mathew Derr of St. Cloud, Minnesota passed away peacefully at home with his family surrounding him on January 4, 2025, after a long illness. He had just turned 85 years old. Services will be held at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud on Friday, January 10, 2025, at 12:30 P.M. Reverend Jeremy Ploof will officiate. Visitation will be the night before on Thursday, January 9, 2025 at the Benson Funeral Home from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. and on Friday at the church starting at 11:30 A.M. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Gary was born January 2, 1940, in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Bernard (Ben) and Evelyn (Muyres) Derr. As a child Gary spent most of his free time along the banks of the Mississippi River, fishing and trapping with his brothers and his best friend Dick. He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1957. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, serving aboard the USS Ticonderoga as a Photographer’s Mate. Gary married Carolyn Alameda in 1960, and they had three children. They later divorced. He managed the Lucky Dog Pet Shop in Berkeley, CA for several years and then moved back to Minnesota where he earned a B.S. in Education from St. Cloud State College in 1971. Gary later received his Master’s Degree in 1982. He was a teacher at Madison, Kennedy, North and Discovery schools until he retired in 2000. Gary also taught CCD at St. Joseph’s Parish, served on the St. Joseph Police Commission, was a former member of the Knights of Columbus, and served on various committees in St. Joseph and St. Cloud. Gary demonstrated a strong work ethic his whole life. After retirement, he worked as a substitute teacher and also worked at the Holiday Inn Express, and later at the City of St. Cloud’s compost site. He enjoyed seasonal work with his family at Riverbluff Tree Farm.

Gary married Maryann Kalpin on August 13, 1994. His family expanded, adding two step-daughters and mother-in-law, Emma, and later two sons-in-law and two grandchildren. Gary enjoyed being with family and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He loved the outdoors and was a lifelong fisherman, hunter, and gardener. Tomatoes and raspberries were his specialty. He was a John Wayne film buff and a talented wood carver, photographer, and card player. He and Maryann played cards every day and shared a competitive spirit.

Gary is survived by his children, Bill (Andrea) Derr, Vicki Derr, and Jon Derr; step-children, Melissa (Wayne) Prescott and Jennifer (Josh Richardson) Kalpin; grandchildren, Kira Derr, Madeleine Prescott, Micah Derr, Walker Prescott, Braden Derr and great-grandson Colson Miller; sister, Judy (Wayne) Kosloske and sister-in-law Kaye (Kenneth) Derr.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Maryann, on July 3, 2021; his parents; and his brothers, Kenneth “Ken” and Robert “Bob” Derr and sister-in-law, Cathy Derr. The family thanks CentraCare Hospice and Home Instead, especially Carly, for the wonderful care he received. He formed meaningful relationships, even toward the end of his life.