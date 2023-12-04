Gerald “Gary” M. Schlichting, 81, Sauk Rapids

September 20, 1942 - November 30, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Gerald “Gary” Schlichting, age 81, who passed away Thursday at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services at the church on Wednesday. There will be a prayer service by the Sauk Rapids VFW Post #6992 at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Gerald Mathew Schlichting was born September 20, 1942 in Sauk Rapids to Edward and Harriet (Janochowski) Schlichting, Sr. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. Gary married Bonita “Bonnie” Beckers on May 29, 1965 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He worked as a Meat Cutter for Cash Wise and Apperts for over 40 years. Gary was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and Sauk Rapids VFW Post #6992 where he served as Commander and gambling manager. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brothers, playing softball for the Braves, and spending time with his family. Gary was a hard-worker, dedicated to his family, was always there for everyone, and was a jack of all trades. He was very content and grateful for everything around him.

Gary is survived by his wife, Bonnie of Sauk Rapids; daughters, Desiree (Jim) Spoden of Sauk Rapids, Tina Lee Schlichting (Sandy Caviani) of Sauk Rapids, and Kimberly (Christopher) Butler of Seattle, WA; siblings, Dennis “Jock” (Marguerite) Schlichting, Ronald (Donna) Schlichting, Kathy (Al) Eiynck, Edward Schlichting, Jr., Robert (Janet) Schlichting, Steve (Carol) Schlichting, John (Mary) Schlichting, and Joann Anderson; and grandchildren, Mathew, Carly, Nicholas, Sophie, and John Paul. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; brother, George Schlichting; sister, Mary Schlichting; and sisters-in-law, Yvonne and Linda.

The family would like to thank the Hospice staff and Home Base Primary Care staff at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center for the excellent care given to Gary.