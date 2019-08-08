Gerald “Gary” A. Schuldt, 94, Clear Lake

February 1, 1925 - August 7, 2019

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Clear Lake for Gerald “Gary” A. Schuldt, age 94, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. Rev. George Sagissor III will officiate and burial will be at the Clear Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Monday at the church.

Gary was born February 1, 1925 in Clear Lake to Herman & Effie (Pederson) Schuldt. He graduated from Clear Lake High School and served his country in the U.S. Army in Europe during WW II. After returning from active duty he made his home in Clear Lake. Gary was united in marriage to Evelyn “Evie” Kampa on October 8, 1949. She passed away in November of 1985. He owned Schuldt Chevrolet in Clear Lake until 1967 and then was the Postmaster in Clear Lake for 29 years. Gary married Karen Goenner on January 7, 1992 in Bullhead City, AZ. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Clear Lake American Legion Post #354 for 70 years, St. Cloud VFW Post #428, and the Clear Lake Lions. Gary was an avid bow hunter, hunting well into his 80’s. He also enjoyed fishing, Harley’s, winter escapes to Laughlin with his wife Karen, Sunday visits with his children and grandchildren, and social outings. Gary was a dedicated person who was very proud of his family.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Karen of Clear Lake; sons, Barry (Brenda) of Clear Lake, Sam (Pam) of Randall and Scott (Nancy) of South Haven; step children, Marla (Steve) Holland of Watertown, Monica (Gary) Gramsey of Monticello, Orene Wipper of Becker and Nita (Kirk) Christopherson of Becker; 12 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Evie; sister, Bette (Robert) Monk; great granddaughter, Hannah; and step son in law, Greg Wipper.

A whole hearted thank you to the staff at the VA Medical Center, especially the angels in Building 51 for all of the care and support given to Gary and our family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association.