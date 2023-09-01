Gerald F. “Jerry” Stangler, 70, St. Joseph

May 1, 1953 - August 30, 2023

attachment-Gerald Stangler loading...

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Gerald F. “Jerry” Stangler, 70, of St. Joseph will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Jerry passed away at home on Wednesday August 30, 2023. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in St. Joseph.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 12:00 Noon on Wednesday at the church.

Jerry was born on May 1, 1953 in St. Cloud to Norbert and Bernice (Gerads) Stangler. He graduated from Tech High School. Jerry completed a Radio/Electronics program at the St. Cloud Vo-Tech. He married Mary Reber on August 3, 1974 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Jerry was employed at Granite Electronics for over 40 years. He was a member of St. Paul’s Parish and the St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622.

Jerry enjoyed his lake cabin, volunteering as Santa, spending time outside with his faithful companion, Tucker, and above all treasured time with family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Elizabeth (Dean) Berckes of Albany, Daniel (Andrea) of Holdingford, Jane (Matt) Sarff of Sartell, Brian (Marie) of East Bethel; five grandchildren, Amidy, Oliver and Candace Berckes, Scarlett and Matthew Sarff Jr.; siblings, Norbert Jr. (Jan), James (Sharon) and Susan (George) Wolf; in-laws, Ann (Jerry) Schreifels of St. Joseph, Lois Weiman of Cold Spring, John Reber of St. Cloud, Steve (Anita) Reber and Sue (Tom) Dullinger both of St. Joseph, Joan (Jay) Schmidt of St. Cloud and Paul Reber of St. Joseph; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary in 2011; and his parents.

A heartfelt thank you to Coborn’s Cancer Center and the St. Joseph First Responders.