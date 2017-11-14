Gerald A. “Jerry” Holthaus, 69, Waite Park

June 3, 1948 - November 9, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Gerald A. “Jerry” Holthaus, 69, of Waite Park will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 13, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. Jerry passed away peacefully, with family by his side, on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at St. Benedict’s Center Short Stay, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Burial with military honors will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday and after 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. followed by the Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post #428 and the St. Cloud Eastside Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #4847.

Jerry was born on June 3, 1948 at home in Renville County to Herbert and Laura (Bauer) Holthaus. He graduated from Technical High School in 1966 and proudly served in the U. S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He married Linda L. Hunstiger on July 3, 1970 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park and lived all of his married life in Waite Park. Jerry was employed at the VA Medical Center until his retirement in 2009. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish, the Waite Park American Legion Post #428 and the St. Cloud Eastside VFW Post #4847.

Jerry enjoyed bowling, playing horseshoes, fishing, hunting and trips to the casino with family and friends. He was also an avid baseball fan. Above all he treasured spending time with his family and will be remembered as a loving husband, dad and “papa”.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Linda; children, Darrin (Barb) of St. Joseph, Shannon (Jim) Aleshire of Waite Park, Tammy (Travis) Welle of Cold Spring, Ryan (Amanda) of Cold Spring, Amanda (Erik) Halland of Sauk Rapids; ten grandchildren, Isaac, Sam, Tanner, Breanna, Riley, Carson, Macy, Kendall, Brayden, Brynlee; siblings, Donnie (Sandi) of Arizona, Diane Anderson of St. Cloud, Darlene (Kirk) Dickinson of Waite Park, Danny (Debbie) of St. Cloud; and many close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandchildren, Bryce, Abbey and Hannah Holthaus; mother and father -in- law, Bob and Lou Hunstiger.