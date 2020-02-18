Georgia Ellen Dhority, 88, St. Cloud

July 26, 1931 - February 15, 2020

Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Northland Bible Baptist Church in St. Cloud, MN for Georgia Ellen Dhority age 88. She died on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. Pastor Thomas M. Cucuzza will officiate. Burial will be at the North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.

Georgia was born on July 26, 1931 at Geuda Springs, KS the daughter of George E. and Pearl E. (Reed) Hutchins. She grew up and attended school at Geuda Springs. She was united in marriage to Julius G. Dhority at Tribune, KS on August 27, 1950. Two children were born to this union. Through their marriage, they lived in Kansas, Colorado, California and Minnesota. Georgia worked as a real estate agent during her working years. They moved to Minnesota in 2004 and Georgia has continued to live here since her husband died on November 4, 2012.

Georgia loved to quilt. She quilted for her children and also donated many quilts to her churches throughout the years. She was also an avid water skier, doing it all the way until she was 70. Above all, Georgia was a devoted wife and mother, who was kind, caring, loving and gentle. She loved to meet people and served many places as the unofficial greeter. She loved to take coffee breaks with her grandchildren and great grandchildren when they were small.

She is survived by: her daughter Judy (Daniel) Lund, son, Mark Dhority; her grandchildren, Lisa (Doyle) Johnson, Eric (Heidi) Lund, Brittany (Enoch) Miller, and Amber (Tony) Niehaus, and 9 great grandchildren; one sister, Reta Burns, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Lester Hutchins.

Georgia’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Quiet Oaks Hospice House and her church family at Northland Bible Baptist Church for all their care and compassion.