George John Opatz, 94, Rice

December 27, 1928 - January 6, 2023

The Mass of Christian Burial for George Opatz, 94, of Rice, will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 11 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Opole. A visitation will be held for two hours before the Mass at church from 9-llAM on Saturday. The burial will be in the parish cemetery. Arrangements are being made with Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes. George passed away on Jan. 6, at The VA Hospital in St. Cloud.

George John Opatz was born in Holdingford, MN to Philip and Theresa (Heitzman) Opatz on Dec. 27, 1928. George served his country during the Korean War from February 14, 1951, to February 14, 1953. He was discharged as a Corporal from the United States Army. He married Adella Kostreba on August 17, 1955, in St. Wendel. George worked at DeZURIK Inc. in Sartell for 30 years. George truly loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed gardening and grew giant radishes and pumpkins. He was a member of the American Legion Post #211 of Holdingford for 70 years and a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Opole.

George is survived by his wife, Adella of Rice, children, Ambrose (Roseann) Opatz of Annandale, Robert (Sandra) Opatz of Avon, Cynthia (Wayne) Resseman of Avon, Jacalyn Opatz of Sartell and Jeffrey Opatz of Swanville, 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, brothers and sister, William Opatz of Avon, Lloyd Opatz of Avon, Judy Rossel of Waite Park, Jack (Jane) Opatz of St. Joseph, and Eugene Opatz of Buffalo, and William (Shirley) Opatz, Avon.

Preceded in death by his parents, son, Daniel Opatz, brothers and sisters, Rita Venske, Edward Opatz, Delores Newcomb, Lorraine Hoffman, Maryann Wilson, Leroy Opatz, and Darlene Burski.