George H. Kummet, 94, Eden Valley

August 10, 1928 - April 1, 2023

attachment-George kummet loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for George H. Kummet, age 94, who passed away Saturday at Hilltop Care Center in Watkins. Rev. Aaron Nett will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday at Assumption Catholic Church and one hour prior to the service Tuesday also at the church. Eden Valley American Legion Post #381 will pray at 6:00 p.m., followed by Knights of Columbus at 6:30 p.m. and parish prayers at 7:00 p.m. Monday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.

George was born August 10, 1928 in Eden Valley to Henry and Rose (Widmer) Kummet. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1950-1953. George married Emily Arnold on June 19, 1954 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Watkins. He lived in Eden Valley most of his life and moved to GardenView Assisted Living in 2017. George was the Manager of Eden Valley Lumber for over 30 years, retiring at the age of 62 in 1990. He was also a carpenter, locksmith, and did picture matting and framing. George was a member of Assumption Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He was a member of Eden Valley American Legion Post #381 for 70 years, 250 Club, and helped build the Legion. George was a community leader, council member, mayor, and truly believed in the city of Eden Valley. He enjoyed woodworking, camping, fishing, traveling, crossword puzzles, and music. George was intelligent, proud, had a great sense of humor with a quick wit, and never wasted anything that could be reused.

Survivors include his sons and daughter, Stephen (Julie) of Eden Valley, Gregory of Eden Valley, Jeanne (Dwight) Lorensen of Litchfield, and Joseph of Eden Valley; brother, Jon (Patty) of Shakopee; grandchildren, Amy (Jared), Brendan, Shawn, Jamie, Eric, Stephanie (Evan), Melissa, and Mikayla; and great grandchildren, Gavin, Mallory, Hayden, Ryker, and Aubrey Jo. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Emily on September 18, 2017; brother, Edmund; and sisters, Mary Jander, Rose Mikulay, Laura Kummet, Adeline McCarney, and an infant sister.