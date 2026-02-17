July 14, 1936 - February 14, 2026

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11AM Thursday February 19, 2026 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for George Durbin, 89 of Waite Park who died Saturday, February 14, 2026 at his home in Waite Park. Rev. Jeremy Ploof will officiate and burial will be at a later date in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services Thursday at the church in Waite Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

George was born July 14, 1936 in Pillager to John & Etta (Cole) Durbin. He grew up and graduated from Staples High School. He married his high school sweet heart, Bernardine Kempe on January 29, 1955 at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis. To this union three children were born. George worked at Associated Packaging in Minneapolis for 6 years and was then transferred to Tomah, WI. He and his family made their home there for 43 years as well as George’s career at International Paper. He did extensive traveling throughout the US & abroad. He also had his pilots license and loved to fly. Upon retiring he and wife Bernie wanted to return to their MN roots. They made their home in Waite Park. George lived his life for his family. He was a devout Catholic and a husband his wife adored. He was the best Dad, Grandpa & Great Grandpa. It was never about him. He loved to read, listen to music, watch sports on TV and loved just being home! He enjoyed playing cards and casino trips with his wife. Taking care of Trent & Tilly, his 2 great grandchildren, was the highlight of his & Bernie’s retirement.

He is survived by his wife Bernie, children, Deborah of Waite Park; Randy (Paul) of Minneapolis; Lisa of Waite Park; grandchildren, Holli (Matthew), Heidi (Matt), Lance (Cathy), Hannah (Tony), great grandchildren, Trent, Natalie, and Myles, siblings, Elinor Reger, Patty Johnson, Jim (Donna) Durbin, Roger (Joyce) Durbin.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Walt, Charles and Don.