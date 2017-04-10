George B. Higgins, 85, Annandale

March 12, 1932 - April 6, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater for George B. Higgins, age 85, of Annandale. George passed away April 6, 2017 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will take place in the St. Luke’s Parish Cemetery in Clearwater with full military honors. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, April 10 and after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, both at the St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater.

George was born March 12, 1932 in Buffalo, MN to Robert and Sarah (Biskey) Higgins. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Frances Holms on June 27, 1953 in Montevideo. He worked for Consolidated Freightways for 41 years. He was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church, where he served on the Cemetery Board. He was also a member of Clearwater Lions Club and Clearwater American Legion Post 323.