George A. Nistler, 96, St. Cloud

August 24, 1926 - December 13, 2022

attachment-George Nistler loading...

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 AM Monday December 19, 2022 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Pearl Lake (Marty), MN for George Nistler, age 96, of St. Cloud who died Tuesday December 13, 2022 peacefully at his home surrounded by family. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM at the Holy Cross Parish Center Monday morning in Pearl Lake. Burial will be in the Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery Pearl Lake. Arrangements are being made by the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

George was born August 24, 1926 in Maine Prairie Township to Henry and Mathilda (Pelzer) Nistler. He worked on the family farm and attended a one room school house through the 9th grade and later completed his GED. He served our country as a corporal in the United States Army during World War II occupation of Japan, 1946-1948. Basic training was at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Company A. In Japan he drove a staff car for Major General Rex Beasley. After the war, he worked for Great Northern Railroad as a brakeman.

George married Jeanette Fischer on August 25, 1951 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Waite Park, MN. They lived in Cold Spring for a few years before moving to the house he built, in St. Cloud Township in 1957. He worked as a Ford mechanic for 40 years. He enjoyed meeting people, history, being active outdoors, passive solar, woodworking, toastmasters, volunteering, singing in the St. Mary’s Church Choir, Cold Spring Maennerchor and St. Cloud Fun Singers.

George was a family man that enjoyed being outside and working on projects with his family. He liked to spend time with his family by going on hikes, biking, camping, and picking hazelnuts. Our parents were frugal and could repurpose and extend the useful life of many things.

Survivors include his children: Marilyn (Don) Schleper, Karen (Rick) Kuschel, Chuck (Nancy) Nistler, Jim (Julie) Nistler, Louise (Tim) May, John Nistler and Andrea Nistler. His 15 grandchildren: Chris, Ashley, Jeanne, Becky, Tony, Mike, Dan, Matt, Adrian, Randy, Kristina, Nicole, Mitchell, Andy, Stephen. His 21 great grandchildren. His siblings: Donna Dols, Ralph Nistler and Mary Tank.

George was preceded in death by his wife Jeanette, daughter Patricia, parents and siblings: Jerome, Adrian, Norbert, Evelyn Dockendorf and Delphine Wirtzfeld.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity.