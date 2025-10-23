January 29, 1925 - October 21, 2025



The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Genrose "Genny" Utsch, age 100 of Albany, will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 28, at the Church of Seven Dolors in Albany. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Genrose died Tuesday at the Mother of Mercy Campus of Care. There will be a visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of the service on Tuesday at the church. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Genrose was born January 25, 1925, in New Munich to Joseph and Rose (Nathe) Frieler. She married Elmer Utsch on June 4, 1946, in New Munich. The couple lived on Watab Lake, where they farmed for a year and a half before moving to a farm in Avon Hills. In 1966, they built a home on their land on Quaker Road, where they lived until retiring and moving to Albany in 2014. Genrose worked for the St. Benedict Monastery as a housekeeper and then as a cook for the Mother of Mercy Campus of Care and finally, as a cook at the Albany Hospital. Genrose was also a Shaklee distributor for many years. Genrose loved her family and friends; she would spend a few hours each day walking with her neighbors. She was an avid quilter, and she embroidered hundreds of dish towels over the years. She was a member of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church, the St. Matilda's Mission Group, and the Seven Dolors Christian Mothers.

Genrose is survived by her children: Ronald (Brenda) Utsch, Albany; Judy (Donald) Kociemba, Avon; and Lloyd (Kathy) Utsch, Eagan. She is also survived by her 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Elmer in 2019, and her brothers and sisters, Edwin Frieler, John Frieler, Paul Frieler, Marie Neff, Martin Frieler, Clarence Frieler, Luella Richter, and Bernard Frieler.