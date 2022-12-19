Genevieve Kollar, 81, Princeton

February 23, 1941 - December 16, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton, MN, for Genevieve Kollar, age 81 of Princeton, who passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, at M Health Fairview in Princeton. The Rev. Kevin Anderson will officiate and burial will be in St. Edward’s Cemetery in Princeton. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 PM on Tuesday, December 20 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton and one hour prior to the Mass on Wednesday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 6:00 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Genevieve was born February 23, 1941, in Sauk Rapids to Leander A. and Anna (Seep) Burnett. She married Frank Kollar on August 1, 1959, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. The couple made their home in Minneapolis for five years before moving to Princeton and starting their family. Genevieve and Frank raised four sons, Ivan, Jeffery, Carl, and Roy. Genevieve worked as a cook for the Princeton Public Schools for many years until her retirement. Genevieve enjoyed spending time baking cookies for area churches or anyone who would take them. She also knit thousands of hats over the years to donate to the birthing unit at the hospital in Princeton.

Genevieve is survived by her sons, Ivan (Maggie) of Deer Park, WI, Carl (Lisa) of Underwood, and Roy (Lisa) of Becker; daughter-in-law, Roxane of Milaca; six grandsons; five granddaughters; 19 great-grandchildren; and sister, Yvonne Eagleburger and brother, Leonard Burnett both of Concrete, WA.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank in 2016; son Jeffery; brother, Lawrence Burnett; and sister, Marlene Kollar.