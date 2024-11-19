Gene S. Lindgren, 84, Norwood Young America

March 19, 1940 - October 27, 2024

Gene “Steve” Stephen Lindgren, aged 84, passed away on October 27, 2024, in Hopkins, MN. He was born on March 19, 1940, in Minneapolis, MN. Gene lived a full life characterized by his sharp wit, humor, and protective nature, which endeared him to many.

Services will take place at 12:45 PM on Friday, November 29, 2024, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Friends and family are called to join us at 12:30 PM on Friday in Assembly Area 6 at the cemetery. A Celebration of Life is to follow from 1:30 – 5:00 PM at Cowboy Jacks, 2801 Southtown Dr., Bloomington, MN 55431.

Gene dedicated a significant portion of his life to the retail industry, beginning his career as a buyer at Dayton's and culminating as a Senior Vice President for Herbergers. His professional life was marked by dedication and a keen insight into the retail world, which he passionately navigated until his retirement.

Gene also donated his time, effort, and money to start the Lindgren Childcare Center at St. Cloud State. This childcare center provides free childcare for single mothers completing their education at St. Cloud State.

A proud veteran, Gene served in the Army, where he embraced the discipline and camaraderie that military life offered. His service was a point of pride and shaped much of his approach to later challenges.

Beyond his professional and military life, Gene had a profound love for Golf, live sports, crossword puzzles, and cribbage. His evenings were often spent with a Diet Dr. Pepper in one hand and a cookie in the other, cheering on his favorite teams or challenging his mind with puzzles.

Gene was a beloved family man, survived by his daughter Jennifer Clark, son-in-law Mike Clark, granddaughters Lexi and Cami Thate, and sisters Peg Lindgren and Marlene Cote. He was preceded in death by his father Art Lindgren, mother Hazel Lindgren, brother Mike Lindgren, daughter Amanda Thate, and his partner of over 20 years, Roxanne Trickey.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Gene can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, an organization close to his heart. Gene's legacy of laughter, love, and resilience will be cherished and remembered by all who knew him.