Gene Hinz, 83, Sartell

October 22, 1939 - March 30, 2023

Gene Norman Hinz, most recently of Sartell, Minnesota (via Wellton, Arizona, Nashwauk, and Duelm, Minnesota) passed away on March 30, 2023, at the age of 83. After several months of declining health, Gene died peacefully with his wife and family by his side. Memorial Service will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. Father Joseph Backowski will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the church on Tuesday. Military Honors will be presented by the Foley American Legion. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Gene was born in Wood Lake, Minnesota on October 22, 1939, to Norman Arthur Hinz and Lillie Mae (Pederson) Hinz. The oldest of three children, Gene grew up on the family farm helping his mom and dad with the day-to-day activities.

After graduating from Wood Lake High School in 1957, he worked with plumbers and enrolled at Mankato State. He then decided to enlist in the United States Marine Corps where he served, receiving an honorable discharge. After finishing his USMC responsibilities, he re-enrolled at Mankato State. There, he met the love of his life, Mary Dilworth and they were married on December 17 th, 1966, in Byron, Minnesota. Gene graduated from Mankato State with a degree in accounting and began a 10-year stint in the corporate world in accounting. In 1976, his farming roots came calling. Gene and Mary bought a farm in Benton County, near Duelm. The family raised crops and hogs until 2001, when they retired. After selling the farm, they moved to a lake home in Itasca County where they spent their summers, while wintering in Arizona. Most recently, they moved permanently to Wellton, Arizona.

Gene was a lifetime member of the Foley American Legion and the Duelm Knights of Columbus, a very proud veteran and loved his country. He loved to talk politics and current events, also staying abreast of world news and worked countless, challenging crossword puzzles.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister-in-law Sharon Hinz. He is survived by his wife Mary; daughter Lisa (Scott) Wruck and their children Mitchell, Henley, Nick and Tyler of Sauk Rapids; son Erik (Nicole) Hinz and their children McCoy and Aliya Hinz of the Twin Cities, brother Jerry Hinz of Monticello, sister Judy (Arvid) Schwartz of Green Isle.