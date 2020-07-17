Gene A. French, 76, Foley

March 4, 1944 - July 14, 2020

Gene A. French passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Gene was born to John and Irene (Palmer) French on March 4, 1944, in Huron South Dakota. He was married to Jodie Walsh July 4, 1987. They made their home in rural Foley, Minnesota. Gene enjoyed “tinkering” in his shop, taking care of his animals, and fishing and going to auctions.

Gene is survived his wife Jodie, children, Anthony (Belinda) French of Ogilvie Minnesota, and Mary Mitchell of Huron, South Dakota; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and siblings, Archie (Pat) French of Texas, Liz (Dale) Hult of Huron South Dakota, Rose (Kim) French-Rangel of Florida, Dale French of Aberdeen South Dakota, Larry French of Aberdeen South Dakota, and Sheri (Jeff) Decker of Huron, South Dakota, and many nieces and nephews.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents; sisters LaVern Voigt and Leona Phillips, and brothers John and Gerald French.

To respect his wishes, no service will be held. Family will be planning a gathering to celebrate his life with details pending. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.