Gayle Ann Johnson, 67, Princeton

January 4, 1953 - November 23, 2020

Gayle Johnson, 67, of Princeton, MN, died November 23, 2020, at her home following a courageous battle with cancer. Gayle Ann was born on January 4, 1953, in Bloomington to Duane and Barbara (Lee) Weissenfluh. During her childhood, Gayle liked to spend time with her great-grandma, Lee, sweetly known as “Honey Grandma.” Gayle was the ringleader of the neighborhood, the one who got everybody into trouble. She spent lots of time with her younger brother, Scott, and loved to go to Raceway Park to watch her dad race cars. Following graduation from John F. Kennedy High School in Bloomington in 1971, Gayle married Ken Benjamin. Together, they had two amazing boys. Gayle was a very good mom, she loved her boys, and was incredibly proud of them throughout their growing up years. She worked for a time for a jewelry store and fell in love with having a full jewelry cabinet! She worked as an Insurance Agent for Farmers Insurance and made many friends through her commitment to the Princeton community.

In 1980 Gayle met David Johnson through mutual friends, Mike Dobbe and Julie Goodine. Gayle and Dave fell in love and married in 1984. They traveled together to Mexico and the Caribbean, enjoyed camping up North, and spending time away with family. Her love of travel even took her to Europe with her friend, Anita. Dave surprised Gayle one day with purchasing a sailboat. She embraced his passion, and they enjoyed sailing together for over 19 years and put on over 7,000 nautical miles on Mille Lacs Lake.

Gayle was a 15-year cancer survivor and has completely embraced life since her first diagnosis. She loved having her grandchildren over for sleepovers and making memories with them. Her granddaughters will always remember looking through piles of magazines with Grandma and saving the perfume samples. Gayle and Dave were known to spoil each of their grandchildren with special snacks, and they always served their favorite spaghetti dinner. Recently, Gayle was loving the special time she was able to care for her great-nephew, Axton. Most of the Princeton community will remember Gayle for her long walks around town. She met new friends and greeted many with her smile.

Gayle will be deeply missed by her husband, David; sons, Ryan (Margo) Benjamin of Becker and Jason Benjamin of Princeton; step-daughter, Kristina (Vince) Peterson of Tierra Verde, Florida; grandchildren, Lily, Braiden, and Sadie Benjamin, and Adrian Peterson; brothers, Scott (Laurie) Weissenfluh of Princeton, Gary (Ellen) Weissenfluh of Zimmerman; nephew, Jake Weissenfluh; special great-nephew, Axton Stauffer; aunt, Bonnie Acosta of San Marcos, California; and her “sisters,” Sharon Utke, Nancy Gorman, and Jerrie Ferrier.