Gas Prices Unchanged in Past Week

UNDATED -- Gas Buddy says average gas prices were unchanged in the last week in Minnesota and nationally.

We're averaging $4.09 a gallon in the state and the national average is $4.46 a gallon.

Gas Buddy says prices later this week could be closer to $5 per gallon than $4 as demand continues to edge higher as inventories of both gasoline and diesel continue to decline, temperatures warm and motorists get back outside near the Memorial Day weekend.

