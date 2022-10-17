Gas Prices Lower, Diesel Prices Rise

UNDATED (WJON News) -- After a sharp rise in gas prices over the last few weeks, there was a decline last week.

Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 5.2 cents, averaging $3.74.

The national average has declined 5.4 cents, averaging $3.86.

The national decline is due to refinery issues being solved on the west coast. In addition, oil prices have cooled off slightly after OPEC's decision to cut production.

However, while gas prices have lowered, diesel prices soared up 18.7 cents, now averaging $5.06 per gallon.