Gas Prices Have Fallen for the First Time in Weeks

UNDATED -- For the first time in weeks gas prices have fallen.

GasBuddy says average gas prices in Minnesota have fallen 4.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.91.

The national average price of gas has fallen 9.0 cents averaging $4.23.

GasBuddy, last week, predicted that a top was in for the national average price of gasoline, and for the first time in 12 weeks the price of gas has declined.

For now, gasoline demand has shown no signs of buckling under the pressure of higher prices. GasBuddy says it's not impossible that gas prices could still climb a considerable amount for Americans to start curbing their demand for gasoline.