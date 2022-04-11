Gas Prices Falling in Minnesota, Nationally

Getty Images

UNDATED -- Gas prices continue to slowly fall. Gas Buddy says average gas prices in Minnesota have fallen 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.83.

Prices in Minnesota are 13.3 cents lower than a month ago.

The national average price of gas has fallen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.10.

Gas Buddy says Americans are paying approximately $100 million less every day for gas compared to when prices peaked about a month ago. They say the national average will likely fall back under $4 this week, and it is possible that gas prices may have hit their 2022, barring the typical caveats like the war in Ukraine, the economy, hurricane season, and COVID.

Diesel prices are also falling and likely will go back under $5 per gallon this week.

