Gas Prices Fall For Third Straight Week

UNDATED -- Gas prices have fallen for the third straight week.

Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices have fallen to their lowest level in over a month.

The average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week. We're averaging $4.66.

The price of diesel has also fallen 6.3 cents nationally in the past week.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 10.4 cents per gallon last week, averaging $4.78.

GasBuddy says the national average id down 7.2 cents per gallon from a month ago.