Gas Prices Fall for 3rd Straight Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices have fallen for the third consecutive week.

Gas Buddy says the average gasoline price in Minnesota has fallen 7.2 cents per gallon, averaging $3.59.

The national average price has fallen 4.7 cents, averaging $3.72.

Also, the national average for diesel has declined 2.39 cents in the last week, averaging $5.28.

Gas Buddy says the national average for gas is closing in on the previous low from September, which was interrupted when refinery issues caused prices to skyrocket especially in the west and the Great Lakes.