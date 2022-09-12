Gas Prices Fall for 13th Straight Week

UNDATED -- Gas prices have fallen for the 13th straight week.

In Minnesota average gasoline prices fell 5.1 cents last week, now at $3.65. Nationally the average price fell 7.6 cents, averaging $3.67. Also, the national average price for diesel has declined 5.5 cents, averaging $5.01.

Gas Buddy says were seeing drastically different price behaviors from coast to coast with some areas seeing increases while others seeing decreases. Refinery issues in California are leading to increases in states like Arizona, Nevada, Oregon and Washington. Also, supply remains tight on the east coast with some modest moves up, while prices continue to edge lower here in the Plains, South and the Great Lakes regions.