Gas Prices Fall for 12th Straight Week

UNDATED -- Gas prices have fallen for the 12th straight week, the longest tally since 2018.

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 8.1 cents per gallon in Minnesota, averaging $3.69. The national average fell 7.7 cents per gallon, averaging $3.75. The national average for diesel declined 2.0 cents and stands at $5.02.

Gas Buddy says the streak of falling gas prices could be challenged in the coming weeks given OPEC's decision Monday to cut oil production. In the Great Lakes Region, we could see an increase in prices because of BP's refinery outage, which has impacted supplies. There are also several disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean to keep an eye on.

But, Gas Buddy says we do switch back to cheaper winter gasoline in just over a week which should provide some additional relief.