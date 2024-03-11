Gas Prices Continue to Rise
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices are still rising.
Gas Buddy has average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 0.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.16.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40.
Gas Buddy says government data shows a rise in refinery utilization last week, which may be good news for drivers. If refineries continue to boost output it could mean earlier than expected relief. However, the change is still in process.
