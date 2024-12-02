Gas Prices Continue to Fall For Now

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas Buddy says in the weeks ahead we should continue to see a slight drop in gas prices in most areas.

While the potential impacts from tariffs are something to watch, they would not have an effect until late January, if they are implemented.

For this week, OPEC's meeting on Thursday could determine if they restore oil production which could soften oil prices to the mid $60 range.

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 0.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.85. The national average price of gas has fallen 0.6 per gallon, averaging $3.00.

Get our free mobile app

The national average price of diesel has risen 1.1 cents in the last week and stands at $3.51 per gallon.

READ RELATED ARTICLES