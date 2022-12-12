Gas Prices Continue to Fall Ahead of Holiday Travel

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices are continuing to fall.

Gas Buddy says gasoline prices have fallen for five straight weeks. Americans are saving roughly $20 per fill-up compared to six months ago. Fifteen states now have average gas prices of $2.99 or less, with several more to join this week.

We remain on schedule to see our national average gas price fall below $3 by Christmas.

Gas Buddy says diesel is set to fall 50 cents to $1 per gallon over the next six weeks or so.

Average gas prices in Minnesota have fallen 14.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.07. The national average for diesel has fallen 14.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.91.