Gas Prices Continue to Fall Ahead of Christmas

UNDATED -- Minnesota gas prices have fallen 1.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.08.

Gas Buddy says gas prices in the state are 8.0 cents lower than a month ago, and 97.0 cents higher than a year ago.

The national average has fallen 2.9 cents in the last week, averaging $3.30.

Gas Buddy says gas prices continue to fall as omicron cases surge, leading oil demand and oil prices to stall. The decline in gas prices will likely continue until new COVID cases slow down.