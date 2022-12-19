Gas Prices Continue to Fall Ahead of Christmas

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The national average for a gallon of gasoline is down nearly $2 compared to six months ago.

Gas Buddy says as we head into Christmas travel week gas is at its lowest level in a year and a half saving Americans $750 million every day.

They say the decline in gas prices will level off but diesel prices could fall another 50 cents or more in the weeks ahead.

Average gas prices in Minnesota have fallen 11.0 cents in the last week averaging $2.96. The national average for gas has fallen 11.9 cents averaging $3.09. The national average for diesel fuel is down 14.1 cents averaging $4.77.