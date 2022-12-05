Gas Prices At Lowest Level Since January

Gas Prices At Lowest Level Since January

Getty Images

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Average price of gasoline has fallen below its year-ago level, dropping for the fourth straight week to its lowest level since January.

In Minnesota, gas prices fell 12.5 cents in the last week averaging $3.21.  The national average fell 15.8 cents to $3.36.  The national average price of diesel has fallen 13.6 cents and stands at $5.06.
Gas Buddy says it remains possible the national average for gasoline could fall under $3 by Christmas.  Diesel prices could fall below $5 and soon after that fall to their lowest level since March.

Get our free mobile app

However, despite all the good news, there is a concern as the price cap on Russian oil kicks in.  Also, OPEC could cut more production.

Come Explore Foley, Minnesota in Pictures

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON