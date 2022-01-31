Gas Prices Are Still Rising

UNDATED -- Gas prices keep going up.

Average gas prices in Minnesota have risen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17.

Prices in Minnesota are 9.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and are 87.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average has risen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.34.

Get our free mobile app

Gas Buddy says the price of oil pushed into territory unseen in over seven years at $88 a barrel. Gas buddy says the only factor keeping gas prices from rising more substantially is that gasoline demand remains low as winter storms keep drivers closer to home. Once the weather starts to turn warmer, we'll lose the only restraint to larger price increases.