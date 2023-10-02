Gas Prices Trending Lower
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Most of the nation saw a noticeable decline in gas prices in the past week, with the exception of the West.
Gas Buddy says we're likely to see nearly the entire country see that lower trend continue in the week ahead.
Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 11.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.74. The national average price of gas has fallen 3.5 cents, averaging $3.77.
The national average price of diesel has fallen 0.7 cents in the last week and stands at $4.52 per gallon.
