Gas, Diesel Prices Return to Declining Prices

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 4.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.09.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.3 cents in the last week, averaging $3.13 per gallon.

The national average price of diesel has declined 1.3 cents in the last week and stands at $3.56 per gallon.

Gas buddy says the median U.S. price of gasoline has just slipped below the $3 per gallon mark for the first time since early 2024, while the national average price has returned to decline as oil prices have begun to cool off after Iran's attack on Israel, due in part to sources saying Israel has agreed to not attack Iran's oil infrastructure.

