Gas, Diesel Prices Going Up

UNDATED -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 12.3 cents per gallon in the last week. We're now averaging $4.02.

The national price of gas has risen 13.6 cents per gallon averaging $4.31.

The price for diesel has risen 22.6 cents nationally and stands at $5.51.

Gas Buddy says gas and diesel prices saw strong upward momentum last week as oil prices continued to climb after the European Union signaled its desire to sanction Russian oil. In addition, U.S. petroleum inventories saw yet another weekly decline as we near the start of the summer driving season.

Gas Buddy says diesel prices are not only at a record high, but they are at their largest differential to gasoline on record, surpassing the 98 cent difference in 2008 and currently stand at $1.20.