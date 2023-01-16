Gas, Diesel Prices Fall in Past Week
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices may soon start to rise again.
Gas Buddy says the price for gas may start to nudge up again in the week ahead in some areas because oil prices finished last week at nearly $80 per barrel again as Chinese demand starts to jump. They say the window on price drops appears to be on the horizon as we get closer to what's likely to be a significant refinery maintenance period ahead of summer.
Average gas prices in Minnesota fell 2.6 cents last week averaging $3.12. The national average price for gas fell 2.5 cents averaging $3.28.
Diesel prices fell 7.2 cents last week and are now at $4.56 per gallon.
