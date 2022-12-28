Gas Buddy Releases Its 2023 Fuel Outlook

UNDATED (WJON News) -- After some very high gas prices in 2022 what can we expect in the new year?

Gas Buddy says the yearly national average price of gas in 2023 is forecast to average about $3.49.

Barring unexpected challenges, prices in 2023 should return to normal seasonal fluctuations, rising in the spring, and dropping after Labor Day into the fall.

Most major cities will see prices top around $4 per gallon during the summer months with areas in California again experiencing near $7 gas in the summer of 2023.

Gas Buddy says Americans will spend an estimated $470.8 billion on gasoline in 2023, down $55 billion from 2022. The estimated yearly household spend on gas will fall $277 to an average of $2,471.

Diesel prices are forecast to average $4.12 in 2023.