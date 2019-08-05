Gary Wipper, 79, Clearwater

December 21, 1940 - August 5, 2019

Gary Wipper, age 79 of Clearwater passed away August 5, 2019 at the Foley Nursing Center. A visitation will be held from 4 to 8:00 PM, Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Foley Funeral Home. There will be a time of sharing at 6:00 PM, Monday at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Clear Lake Cemetery with Military Honors. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Gary Lee Wipper was born on December 21, 1940 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Simon and Marion (Hopke) Wipper. He graduated from Tech High School in 1958 and married Constance Peterson on June 19, 1965. He was a US Army Veteran serving honorably from 1960-1966. He was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union. Gary lived most of his life in the Palmer area and later moved to Clearwater.

He is survived by his sons and daughters: Sue Steil, Foley; David; Sandy (Steve), Detroit Lakes; Dan (Lauren), Clearwater and Doug of Eau Claire, WI as well as 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Constance and 10 brothers and sisters.