Gary V. Leither, 69, Cold Spring

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2024, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN for Gary V. Leither, age 69, who died peacefully on July 30, 2024, surround by his family after a long and hard-fought battle with diabetes that brought many challenges. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

The visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2024, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring.

Gary was born on August 6, 1954, to Gilbert and Dorothy (Loch) Leither. He married Ione Dingmann August 10, 1985, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN. He was known to have a good time and made sure everyone around him did as well. He will be remembered for his good heart and kind spirit.

While attending ROCORI High School Gary worked at Cold Spring Bakery. After high school, Gary worked for Fingerhut for 24 years and owned Cold Spring Flower for 4 years. After 13 years he ended his career at Wright Hennen Electric and Security.

During retirement, Gary’s greatest joy was spending Tuesdays with his granddaughter Brooklyn; they became best friends. Gary volunteered for the St. Boniface religious education program for 20 years and at the St. Cloud Hospital for 11 years. He also enjoyed playing poker with his buddies and taking a pontoon ride around the lake.

Gary is survived by his wife of 39 years, Ione (Dingmann); daughter, Abby (Dan) Rothstein, granddaughter Brooklyn; son, Brian (Fiancé, Sky), grandson Oliver; daughter, Ginna Leither; in-laws, Judi (Ralph) Schreiner, Karen Anderson, Dave (Karen) Dingmann, Ruth (Roger) Eickhoff, Charlie (Michelle) Dingmann, Mary (Denis) Seitzer, Steven (Theresa) Dingmann, and many beloved nieces and nephews as well as great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Gary is preceded in death by his cherished parents Gil and Dorothy; in-laws, Arnold and Dorothy (Buermann) Dingmann; brother, Dennis Leither; brothers-in-law, Roger Dingmann, Keith Anderson; nephews, Nicholas Schreiner, Jon Nelson, and Hunter Means.

The family would like to thank the St. Croix Hospice for their care of Gary.