CLEAR LAKE (WJON News) -- A driver was hurt in a crash in Sherburne County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Wednesday at about 2:30 p.m. on Highway 24 at 106th Street in Clear Lake Township.

Eighty-three-year-old Gary Marsden of Clear Lake was driving a 2015 Porsche Boxster north on the highway from County Road 75 when he left the road and struck a tree.

Marsden was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol says assisted by Mayo Ambulance, Sherburne County Sheriff, Wright County Sheriff, and Clear Lake Fire Department.