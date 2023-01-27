Gary M. Meierhofer, 61, Litchfield and formerly Eden Valley

October 31, 1961 - January 26, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 30, 2023 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Gary M. Meierhofer, age 61, who passed away Thursday at Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Center in Litchfield. Rev. Eberhard Schefers will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at Assumption Catholic Church and one hour prior to the services Monday also at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.

Gary was born October 31, 1961 in St. Cloud to Harold & Mildred (Rausch) Meierhofer. He graduated from Eden Valley Watkins High School in 1980 and attended Willmar Area Vocational Technical Institute, class of 1982. He was a member of Assumption Catholic Church. Gary has always been a dairy farmer at heart. Gary enjoyed playing cards and had a love of animals especially dogs. He was independent, strong-willed, had a good sense of humor, and was proud of his family. He had a love of meeting new people, getting to know them and hearing their stories.

Gary is survived by his mother, Catherine of Eden Valley; siblings, Greg (Ana) of Boston, MA, Carol Wiek of Nashville, TN, Ken (Sharri) of Kansas City, MO, Steve (Sharon) of Shorewood, Loren (Amanda) of Eden Valley, Dale of Rogers, and Kristi (Brian) Meglic of Shoreview; and 13 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his birth mother, Mildred on May 21, 1968; and his father, Harold on November 23, 2021.