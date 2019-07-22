Gary G. Persell, 67, Clear Lake

July 24, 1951 - July 21, 2019

A Celebration of Life will be 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids for Gary G. Persell, age 67, who passed away Sunday at his home.

Gary was born July 24, 1951 in Minneapolis to Edward & Josephine (Scalise) Persell. He married Sylvia Dressel on Oct. 23, 1998. Gary was a self-employed truck driver for most of his life. He enjoyed fishing and being with his family, he was very family orientated. Gary was kind, easy going, and laid back. He always made others feel welcome.

Survivors include his wife, Sylvia of Clear Lake; step sons, Rick (Tina) Brunson of Madison Lake, Scott (Sabrina) Brunson of St. Cloud, Robert (Tammy) Brunson of Parkers Prairie, and Randy (JoHonna) Brunson of St. Cloud; sisters, Geri (Roy) Christopherson of Columbia Heights and Linda (Nate) Hansen of San Antonio, TX; sister-in-law, Jan Persell of Fridley; 12 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends whom he cherished. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Ronald and Donald.