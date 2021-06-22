Gary F. Terhaar, 56, Richmond

March 21, 1965 - June 20, 2021

A Private Family Memorial Service will be at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring for Gary Firmin Terhaar, who passed away on June 20, 2021 at the age of 56 from a cardiac arrest.

The service will be livestreamed at Neighbors Route 75 Bar and Grill, St. Joseph, MN. or at https://my.gather.app/remember/gary-f-terhaar. A Celebration of Life will follow at Neighbors.

A visitation will be from 12 Noon - 3:45 p.m. Saturday at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring.

He was born March 21, 1965, to Jerome and Valeria Terhaar. He married Tracy Lyons on June 25, 1988. He is survived by his wife and three children, Emily (Neil) Boughner, Thomas, and Nicholas (Kinsey); grandchildren, Hazel Rose and Kashton Hank Terhaar, Hattie Jo and Calvin Thomas Boughner; his parents; brother, Greg (Sheila) Terhaar and their children, Grant, Kallie and Ellie.

Gary graduated from St. Cloud Tech in 1983 and went to St. Cloud Vocational school to become an auto mechanic. He worked at the Honda House for many years and then ventured out with his own business, At Your Service Imports and More. It was well known if you went there to drop off or pick up your vehicle it might take you a little longer to get out of the door because the man loved to talk.

In 2018 Gary and Tracy opened Just Down the Road Grill and Bar in Regal. He was an excellent PR person and truly cared about his customers and was known to give many people a ride home at the end of the night if needed.

Gary will best be remembered for his ability to tell a long story. He would start and point A and work his way to point Z with every minute detail and many detours along the way. He lived a full life with many many fun adventures over the years with so many great friends. He will be greatly missed.

Rest in Peace Gary, dad, grandpa! We love and will miss you.