Gary A. Konsor, 72, St. Joseph

December 15, 1947 - February 14, 2020

Gary Konsor passed peacefully with his family by his side on February 14, 2020 after a short battle with brain cancer. Funeral services will 11:00 a.m. on Monday February 17, 2020 at the Avon Community Church. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday and after 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the church in Avon.

Arrangements were by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Gary Alfred Konsor, was born on December 15, 1947 to Richard and Gwentha (Arnold) Konsor. He grew up in Holdingford having many adventures with the Schmidt boys and Gary Bielejeski. He met his wife, Bonnie (Bonita Frie) during their sophomore year at Holdingford High School and they were married on December 22, 1972.

Gary and Bonnie enjoyed many adventures together, and enjoyed sharing their stories with their kids, Alicia and Jedediah. Gary worked at St. Cloud State University as a Pharmacist for 38 years.

In his free time, Gary loved being outdoors, both raising waterfowl and hunting them. Gary passed along his love of the outdoors and hunting to his kids, taking them out to the duck blind each fall as they grew up. He and Alicia shared hunting ducks, snow geese and sand hill cranes and an aborted mountain goat hunt in Alaska! Gary and Jed enjoyed many successful hunts, including Dall sheep, Roosevelt elk, and moose in Alaska; along with mule deer and antelope in the Montana and Wyoming.

Upon retirement, Gary and Bonnie traveled many times to Alaska, including dipping his feet in the Arctic Ocean at Prudhoe Bay. They loved their adventures in Hawaii, Egypt, and Israel.

Gary is survived by his wife, Bonnie; children, Alicia and Kevin Showalter, and Jed and Stacy Konsor; along with their four daughters, Kylee, Brenna, Kinley and Cora. Gary is also survived by his sisters, Diane and Sharon (Tim Berscheid); his Frie family in-laws; and many nieces and nephews.