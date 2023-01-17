Garage Destroyed in A Fire in Douglas County

MILTONA (WJON News) -- A garage and everything inside it were destroyed in a fire.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they got a call at about 1:30 p.m. Monday about the fire near Miltona.

The owner, Brandon Hogrefe, called in the fire.

By the time fire crews arrived the garage was fully engulfed.  No one was inside the building.

The garage and all the equipment inside were all a total loss.  A vehicle parked outside the garage also had fire damage.

The cause of the fire is not known and is under investigation, but it does not appear to be suspicious.

