Game Fair Next Two Weekends in Ramsey

RAMSEY -- The annual Game Fair will be held in Ramsey over the next two weekends.

The event runs from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. this Friday through Sunday and also next Friday through Sunday at the Armstrong Ranch Kennels 4 1/2 miles west of Anoka.

Tickets are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $10 for veterans.

Special guests include Ron and Laura Schara.

You can attend Game Fair to see, try and buy the latest in hunting equipment. Special exhibits include archery, decoys, duck boats, art, dogs, dog accessories, taxidermy and all the latest in hunting equipment for the outdoor enthusiast.

Get our free mobile app

Fair-goers are encouraged to bring their dogs (leashed) and their guns or bows (cased) so they can participate in the many activities offered.

Activities for children include slingshots, air rifles, archery and darts.