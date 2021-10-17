GAME DAY: Vikings Visit Carolina Panthers Today in Charlotte

The Minnesota Vikings are looking to build on last week's win over the Lions this afternoon in Charlotte when they face Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Week 6 of the NFL season.

The Vikings (2-3) are coming off a 19-17 victory over the Detroit Lions on a last-second field goal at home last Sunday in Minneapolis. The Panthers (3-2) lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 21-18 last weekend at home in Charlotte.

Matchup History

Injury Report

The Vikings will be without the services of tight end Ben Ellefson (knee) defensive tackle Michael Pierce (elbow) -- both 'out' for today's game.

For the Panthers, running back Christian McCaffery and linebacker Shaq Thompson are 'out' for today's game. Offensive lineman Deonte Brown is listed as 'questionable.'

And this from Vikings.com...

We're only six weeks into the 2021 schedule, but the Vikings season already feels as if it is at a crossroads. And the direction Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer's squad takes likely depends on what the final score says Sunday afternoon in Carolina. Minnesota enters Week 6 with a 2-3 record, the byproduct of some close losses, a narrow win and plenty of drama and intrigue so far. But there's no denying that Sunday's game is pivotal. Massive. Immense. You can pick any adjective, really.

NFC North Standings

Unbelievably, despite last week's season-opening loss, the Vikings technically sit in first place in the NFC North because the Packers, Bears, and Lions also all lost by bigger margins.

Green Bay Packers (4-1) at Chicago today Chicago Bears (3-2) vs Green Bay today Minnesota Vikings (2-3) at Carolina today Detroit Lions (0-5) vs. Cincinnati today

The Vikings are 2½ point favorites against the Panthers today.

The game is set to kickoff at 12:00 PM CT. (TV: FOX, RADIO: 1240 AM & 95.3 FM WJON.)

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.